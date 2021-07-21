TWO art exhibitions, currently on show at Haverhub have been extended to August 20 because of overwhelming interest.
Prominent local artists, Lloyd the Graffiti and Richard Blacklaw-Jones are delighted with the response to the exhibitions and sales so far.
Arts Director Annabel Thomas said the opportunity to showcase work in the centre of the town is a big bonus.
"Pembrokeshire has such a huge resource of creative talent and having an opportunity to showcase it in the centre of town is critical.
"There will also be a program of invited artists from outside of Wales to encourage greater artistic diversity."
Lloyd the Graffiti, already has a strong artistic presence in the county and has a growing following of fans. The focus of his show is unique works, which are ambient and minimal scenes of Pembrokeshire.
Richard Blacklaw-Jones is exhibiting many different “found object” items collected and assembled to make a statement about the culture of waste and environmental concerns.
Haverhub is a new community space which only recently opened at the beginning of July, with speeches given including by patron, and Game of Thrones star, Jerome Flynn.
The exhibitions are the first in an ongoing program which will showcase artists and encourage local and visiting art lovers to regularly visit the exhibition space.
All works are for sale.
Please contact art@annabelthomas.com for further information.
