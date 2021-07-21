The family of the 37-year-old man who died in Cardigan in the early hours of this morning have said he will be “hugely missed by all that loved him”.
John Bell, who lived in the town, was found on the road to Cardigan Bridge at around midnight.
His family has issued this statement: “We are devastated at the loss of John.
“He was a loving and devoted son, brother, father and uncle and he will be hugely missed by all that loved him.
“We ask for privacy at this time.”
John’s family is being supported by specially-trained officers.
A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Detective Superintendent Paul Jones said: “Our thoughts go out to John’s family at this very difficult time.
“We are currently focussing our investigation in Golwg Y Castell and the road between there and Cardigan Bridge, where Mr Bell was located.
“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard an altercation in that area during the evening of Tuesday, July 20, particularly the latter part of the evening, after 10pm, before police attended at around midnight.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online here , by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DP-20210720-458.
