RESIDENTS of Pembrokeshire are being urged to get their voices heard and young people in Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to get involved in local politics.

Households are currently being circulated voter registration details from Pembrokeshire County Council.

The annual canvass ensures that the local authority can keep the electoral register up-to-date and pinpoint residents who are missing out on the opportunity to vote.

Changes to the electoral law in Wales mean 14 to 16-year-olds and qualifying foreign nationals living in Wales can vote.

By registering, 16-year-olds can now take part in future Senedd elections and the upcoming local government elections scheduled for May 5, 2022.

“This is a golden opportunity for young people to get actively involved in their communities and prompt local action and change,” said Prof Laura McAllister of Cardiff University politics department.

Cllr Mike James, chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “This really is a step change for democracy in Pembrokeshire. It will allow young people to contribute to the public debate and help shape key issues like the environment, social provision and housing and issues that impact their everyday lives.

“It’s therefore important to capture these groups on the electoral register to give them a democratic voice.”

To be eligible to take part in any future elections you must be registered. If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the form.

PCC will include information explaining what to do to make sure you’re registered and advises to register online if you can, as this is particularly helpful in the current public health situation.

The county council urge people to respond as soon as they can, as this will help the canvass run smoothly and it means there is no need to send reminder forms.

People who have moved address recently are particularly encouraged to keep an eye out for the form and check the details.

For more info go to https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/elections-and-voting