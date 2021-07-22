UPDATE: The Met Office has published a yellow warning for Pembrokeshire, meaning heavy rain and thundery showers could be present this weekend, including today - Friday, July 23.
Pembrokeshire is included in a yellow warning for thunderstorms today, with the thunderstorms expected to reach Haverfordwest at around 1pm to 2pm currently.
Towards the north of the county, Fishguard and St David's are also expected to see thunderstorms this afternoon.
Even further north, Ceredigion is expected to see the thunderstorms into the evening.
The yellow warning for thunderstorms continues for Pembrokeshire throughout Saturday, July 24 but the warning moves east, covering only England on Sunday, July 25.
