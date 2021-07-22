The Met Office has published a yellow warning for Pembrokeshire, meaning heavy rain and thundery showers could be present this weekend.
Pembrokeshire, along with south Wales and parts of south west England, is currently in an amber warning for extreme heat until the end of Thursday, July 22.
For the upcoming weekend however, between Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, Pembrokeshire will be in a yellow warning.
Most of Wales will also have the yellow warning, as well as all of the south of England and the Midlands, reaching towards the north.
The Met Office said abut the yellow warning: "Heavy rain and thundery showers may lead to flooding and transport disruption in some places over the weekend."
