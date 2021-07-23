Plans for a housing development at the site of disused hotel in Roch were withdrawn from National Park development management committee this week.
Members of the committee were set to discuss an application for the site of Roch Gate Motel on the main Haverfordwest to St Davids road, that has been derelict for many years and called an “eyesore” in the past.
The application for 14 homes, including four one-bedroom flats, six semi-detached one-bedroom bungalows and four houses with four bedrooms had been recommended for delegated approval at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management on Wednesday, July 21.
However, it was withdrawn by the applicant and is expected to be resubmitted in the near future.
Local county councillor Jamie Adams and Nolton and Roch Community Council welcomed plans for the site but objected to the number of one-bedroom units, questioning the need for such housing in the area.
A Community Land Trust scheme in the village conducted a housing survey and said there is no evidence that the number of small houses, “the site is prominent and the development will provide housing which is uninspiring, cramped and inefficient,” states a planning report.
It adds that: “The applicant has stated in writing their intention to develop the site as an affordable housing development and have indicated that they have discussed the nature of the housing provision directly with Pembrokeshire County Council Housing.”
