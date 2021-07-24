Customers will once again be able to browse the shelves in person and book to use a public computer at Crymych Library from Saturday, 24th July.
The library will return to opening on Tuesdays (3.30pm to 5.30pm) and Fridays (4pm to 6pm) in addition to its current opening on Saturdays (10am-1pm).
The library will also continue to offer an order and collect service.
When entering a library, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:
• No more than two customers in the library at any one time.
• On entry to the library, you will be asked to sanitise your hands.
• Two-metre social distancing must be observed at all times.
• A protective face covering must be worn for the duration of your visit, in line with Welsh Government guidance.
• Children must be supervised at all times.
• Do not visit a library if you or a member of your family is displaying Covid-19 symptoms.
In addition to the in-person services available, library members can continue to enjoy free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books and e-magazines from home via the 24/7 e-Library accessible at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture
