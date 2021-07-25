Plans to extend a Saundersfoot bungalow reflect life during Covid-19 and is an “application of the time” as more of us work from home.
An application for a side and rear extension at 2 Vanderhoof Way, along with three dormer windows at the front and a rooflight to the rear creating space in the attic, was brought to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park committee on Wednesday, July 21.
Saundersfoot Community Council had objected to the plan, which was recommended for approval by park’s planning officers, on the grounds of overlooking, proximity to neighbour boundaries, impacts on privacy and concerns there was potential to turn a proposed photographic studio and study with a separate door, into a flat.
Conditions have been placed on the approval preventing commercial use and that accommodation created is to be used ancillary to the main house “in perpetuity.”
Committee member Sarah Hoss said at Wednesday’s meeting that the application is “of the time.”
“People are looking for ways to work from home and have multi-use accommodation in their homes, especially after the experiences of the last 18 months or so,” she said, adding it was a “modern way of living and operating.”
Cllr Phil Kidney said it was “far too big a development on this piece of land” and did not support the application, but it was approved by majority vote.
