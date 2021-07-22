IT'S no surprise to Oxfam's shop manager in Haverfordwest that people still opt for a paper or hardback book, despite being able to read stories on tablets, phones, Kindles or listen to audio books.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults across the UK, commissioned by Oxfam, two thirds of people still like to read something that is tangible in their hands.

Nearly half of those surveyed (46 per cent) like to be able to physically turn the pages while 42 per cent prefer the feel of a book.

A quarter also admitted they love the smell that comes with books.

Derrick Noakes, Oxfam’s Haverfordwest shop manager, said reading a book isn't so much dying - as is often reported - but thriving.

"It’s not remotely surprising to hear that the death of physical books has been greatly exaggerated. We have countless customers who love to come in and peruse our shelves.

"There’s nothing like the comfort and escapism of a good book."

Other results from the survey included 32 per cent feeling they get more immersed in the story of a physical book and 16 per cent are reminded of libraries.

Mr Noakes went on to explain the many benefits of reading a real book.

"Of course, buying books second hand from Oxfam isn’t just the cheaper, more environmentally friendly choice, but it also helps us raise money to provide communities all over the world facing the threat of Covid, with lifesaving clean water and soap.

"And the best part is, once you’ve read it, you can always donate the book back to us for someone else to enjoy!"

Bookshelves have become something of a phenomenon as a backdrop for video calls.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of those surveyed admitted to reading more books than usual since the start of lockdown, while 15 per cent of those surveyed read a book knowing that you might find a letter or note inside.

The research, carried out by OnePoll, found 49 per cent of adults often buy second-hand items, with books, car, clothes, CDs, and DVDs at the top of the list.

Just over half of Brits agree buying second-hand items is just as good as buying new with 59 per cent saying it is more appealing now than it used to be.