JOHNSTON is being considered as a potential site for a new 'Border Control Post' between the EU and UK with both Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government saying the area is of 'interest'.

As a result of leaving the EU, certain goods entering the UK are subject to checks at designated Border Control Posts (BCPs), with the Welsh Government saying that without them goods can no longer be imported via Pembroke Dock and Fishguard ports.

Ferry's regularly run between Pembrokeshire and Ireland, the latter situated in the EU.

With rumours of surveyors looking into what was thought to be a new lorry park considered to be built in Johnston, the Welsh Government have now confirmed they are looking at sites for BCPs to help support border control between the UK and the continent.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are considering a range of sites to accommodate a Border Control Post in South West Wales to support Pembroke Dock and Fishguard ports. This includes the Johnston area.

"No decisions have been made on its location and no decisions will be taken until we have had the opportunity to discuss proposals with stakeholders and local communities."

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson confirmed that Johnston is one of the areas being considered for a border post.

"As a result of leaving the EU, certain goods entering the UK from the EU are subject to checks at designated Border Control Posts.

"We understand the Welsh Government has committed to supporting the development of required facilities and have been undertaking an extensive search for sites across the locality to provide a joint facility to serve both ports.

"Sites near Johnston are understood to be a location of interest, but work is still in the early stages."