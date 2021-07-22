There have been 38 new coronavirus cases – and one death – recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Thursday, July 22).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 12 new cases in Carmarthenshire, six in Pembrokeshire and 20 in Ceredigion.

The total number of deaths in the Hywel Dda region now stands at 482 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 712 new cases were confirmed, with four new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 234,880 with 5,594 deaths.

There have been 13,002 tests since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 17,567 – 11,509 in Carmarthenshire, 3,984 in Pembrokeshire and 2,074 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,285,118 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,959,641 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of July 21, 516,019 residents have now received both jabs, with 9,392 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 130,678 first jabs given and 109,721 second does, with 56.3% fully vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,932 first doses administered and 75,637 second doses, with 58.3% fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,740 first jabs given and 43,029 second doses, with 57.3% fully vaccinated.