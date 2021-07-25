Last weekend, the 72nd annual Pembrokeshire County Tennis Tournament took place at Haverfordwest Tennis Club.
To read what happened on the day, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19452647.pembrokeshire-county-tennis-tournament-2021-roundup/
Many glorious photos were taken in the summer heat as the players huffed and puffed throughout the tournament.
To see some of the photographs on the day, see the gallery at the top of the page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.