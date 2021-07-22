A MAN has admitted driving his car having consumed three times the legal limit for alcohol, a court has heard.
James Andrew Parlour, whose address was given as a farm outside Houghton, was driving in Hakin, Milford Haven, when the level of alcohol registered in his breath was 118 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35. Parlour was reported to have been driving his VW Golf round Glebelands at the time of the incident.
Thirty-one-year-old Parlour pleaded guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 20.
He lost his licence for 26 months and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
He was also made to pay a surcharge and Crown Prosecution Service costs amounting to £180, and to attend rehabilitation activity for a maximum of ten days.
Man loses licence for two years after drink-driving in Milford Haven
A MAN has admitted driving his car having consumed three times the legal limit for alcohol, a court has heard.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.