After several dogs have arrived at veterinary services with similar symptoms, vets are considering whether there is a new disease harming canines.
Giselle Arndell took her dog, Foxy, to Priory Vets in Cardigan, after he showed unusual symptoms including explosive diarrhoea, lethargy, low blood pressure, high temperature, dehydration and low sugar levels/ hyperglycemia to the extent that his organs had began to shut down.
Foxy received ICU treatment and stayed overnight, and over the next few days started to get better, being able to stand up and go to the toilet.
During his time at the vets, his chance of survival went from 50 per cent to 70 per cent, as he went through blood works and heart scans.
According to the vets, at least four other dogs had come in with similar symptoms in a short space of time, and it is being considered whether there is a new disease harming the dogs.
This is unconfirmed, with no idea yet on how this potential bug originated, but it has been suggested an avoidance of dogs socialising could be a course of action to take.
