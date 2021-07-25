A woman from Pennar has raised almost £400 for Teenage Cancer Trust by taking part in the charity's karaoke-a-thon.

Helen Boyce, leader of a local choir named 'The Aftertones' in Pennar, raised over double her intended target for the teenage cancer charity.

She sang over 50 songs in three hours on Saturday, July 17, to raise funds, ranging from songs from the 1950s right up to the present day.

The Teenage Cancer Trust karaoke-a-thon is a national scheme to raise money for the charity, which has already raised over £21,000.

Helen's initial target was to raise £150, but she has smashed that, raising £381 in aid of the trust.

Helen said: "I have no history with the Teenage Cancer Trust myself, but I know of two families who have benefitted from their services and I just thought it was a worthy charity to support.

"I am very grateful that the committee of Pennar Hall donated the use of the hall for free.

"I had a small gathering of family supporting me through the event and had some of my choir members pop in to show support too, all socially distanced."

The Aftertones, who meet at Pennar Hall have raised money for charity for many years, and Helen says she looks forward to doing more fundraising in the future.

To find out more about Teenage Cancer Trust, visit https://www.teenagecancertrust.org/