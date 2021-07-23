Glamping tents will soon be on their way to Dale after National Park members were “minded to approve” an application against officer recommendation.

A plan for seven, five metre diameter bell-tents, at Speedlands Farm, overlooking Musselwick Bay, was recommended for refusal by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park on residential amenity impacts and flooding concerns.

However, members of the development management committee on Wednesday (July 21) were supportive of the family’s plan to diversify their 25-acre farm and bring some holiday accommodation to the area.

Claire Williams spoke on behalf of her family and the plan was for a “small, family friendly glamping business” which would be a little bit different and have a maximum of 35 people on site at any one time.

The tents had been relocated out of the flood zone identified by Natural Resources Wales, and all but one of the objections from neighbours had been withdrawn, she told members.

The toilet and showers would be located in a timber clad cabin which would be removed during Winter, along with the tents, and the field returned to grazing.

There was support from Dale Community Council and Marloes and St Bridges Community Council.

Cllr Lyn Jones told the committee “it’s in quite a nice, secluded area that would not be very visible from hardly any direction and our community needs some help with accommodation for the tourists because apart from second homes – which is a problem of its own – there’s hardly any other type of accommodation.”

He added that there was support from residents who had lived nearby for many years and the remaining objection was from a holiday let owner.

The need to follow NRW guidance and park policy on no development in flood zones was highlighted by some members while others called the plan “superb” and a “creative, family, sustainable business.”

It was discussed by the committee at the request of committee chairman Cllr Reg Owens, who’s council ward includes Dale, who added the area was “an extremely beautiful part of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and yet facilities for people to stay are very few.”

The committee agreed that it was minded to approve the plan once officers had been given the opportunity to discuss mitigating amenity concerns with the applicant during a “cooling off period.”