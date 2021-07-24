Children and adults with autism are set to find it easier to access leisure centre facilities and activities in Pembrokeshire.
Pembrokeshire Leisure has signed up for all their centres to become autism aware organisations through the autism Wales leisure scheme, in partnership with Disability Sport Wales and Autism Wales.
Staff at all centres have received autism aware training with the aim of increasing their knowledge and understanding of people with autism.
Fishguard Leisure Centre was the first to achieve the autism aware organisation status.
Fishguard Leisure Centre manager Kelly Gittins said: “We are committed to supporting children and adults with autism to access sports and leisure facilities and activities. We endeavour to ensure they have the best possible experience at our sites.”
Disability sport development officer Angela Miles, who presented Kelly with the certificate, said: “Pembrokeshire Leisure are fully committed to the scheme and we hope that all centres will soon achieve the autism aware organisation status.”
