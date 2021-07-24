A tour of Pembrokeshire will take place starting next week of a van raising awareness for the campaign of Ending Physical Punishment.

The van will visit many towns and villages across the county, a matter of months before physical punishment to children becomes an illegal act in March 2022.

The Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Act 2020 will outlaw the physical punishment of children when it comes into force in Wales on 21 March 2022.

To kickstart the nationwide public awareness campaign, the Ending Physical Punishment advertising van will visit over 40 locations over the school summer holidays.

The van will be at the following locations in Pembrokeshire:

• Monday, July 26 - Tenby and surrounding area

• Tuesday, July 27 – Tenby and Saundersfoot

• Wednesday, July 28 – Oakwood Theme Park, Folly Farm, Manor Wildlife Park and Bluestone

• Thursday, July 29 – Pembroke Dock, Neyland Marina and Milford Haven

• Monday, August 9 – St Davids, Broad Haven and Little Haven

• Friday, August 13 – Newport and Fishguard

• Thursday, August 26 – Lydstep and Manorbier

• Friday, August 27 – Tenby and Saundersfoot

Julie Morgan MS, deputy minister for social services, said: “The nationwide awareness campaign in support of this important legislation starts with the tour of key summer tourism destinations here in Wales, along with other advertising that people may see when they are out and about. We want to help ensure anybody who lives in or visits Wales is made aware of the law before it comes into force on 21 March 2022."

Sally Holland, the children’s commissioner for Wales, added: “I wholeheartedly support the introduction of this legislation as there is no room for physical punishment in Wales or the long-term trauma caused to children as a result of it.

“I’m pleased to see Welsh Government investing in raising awareness of this new law and promoting positive parenting techniques, to ensure people living in and visiting Wales know that physical punishment simply does not work as a means of disciplining children.”

Jake Morgan, chair of CYSUR, Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board for children, said: "This may be a difficult subject for many to broach but having the van visit Pembrokeshire is a great way to get people, whether living here or just visiting, to start thinking about the issue of physical punishment of children, and to seek out support, if they need it, before the law change.

“Parenting is not easy, but there are effective means of disciplining children out there which do not need to involve the use of physical punishment. We want to work alongside Welsh Government and local safeguarding partners in each region in Wales to ensure all parents and carers are made aware of the law before it comes into force next year.”