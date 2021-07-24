Jay James from Saundersfoot is enjoying the release of his band's, the Overtones, latest album, celebrating 10 years of the band.

The Overtones have been together for a decade, which has seen multi-platinum record sales, six studio albums, four top 10s, sold out tours and even a performance at Buckingham Palace for the Queen.

No matter how far he has toured however, Jay has always kept his heart close to home, with a tattoo on his shoulder permanently reminding him he is a 'Saundersfoot Boy.'

A lot of his family still live in the area, where he says support has always been 'phenomenal' for him.

He visits his hometown as much as possible, and has even opened the village's annual New Year's Day Swim.

The new album, 10, which is available now, celebrates a decade of the band, with the new single, 'Rose Tinted,' reflecting how the band is looking back at the last 10 years, while also looking forward at the future.

Jay, former pupil at St Teilo's School and Netherwood School, joined the band two years ago, after having an almost parallel music career.

10 years ago, Jay and the Overtones worked on the same album in aid of the Samaritans, which also featured James Morrison.

Since then, he has finished 8th on the X-Factor, and his musical story came full circle when he joined the Overtones in early 2019.

The band will be featuring on Lorraine next Friday on ITV, promoting their album. They will also be embarking on a UK-wide tour in November and December of this year.

To find out more about the Overtones' new album and tour, visit https://theovertones.tv/

Jay also spoke of how devastated he was when he heard the news of Saundersfoot Football Club pulling out of the Pembrokeshire League.

He said that like the village, the football club has always been close to his heart, and that he will 'definitely speak to some people in the next few weeks,' about the situation at the local football club.

Jay hopes to 'use the platform I am fortunate enough to have,' to try and help the club's situation.

To read more about Saundersfoot Football Club's situation, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19436389.saundersfoot-afc-pulls-pembrokeshire-league/