A MAN from Haverfordwest admitted two charges of harassment, a court heard.
Ian Brock, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, admitted using threatening, abusive behaviour towards two victims, at Scleddau on May 28.
Brock, 36, pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on July 20.
He'll be made to wear an electronic monitoring tag for three months from July 20 to October 19.
Brock will wear the tag from 8pm to 6am.
He was also made to pay the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge amounting to £180, to be paid in £24 monthly instalments.
