Two candidates were facing their final interviews today (Thursday, July 22) for a senior officer role improving education in Pembrokeshire with a salary of nearly £90,000.
Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s senior staff committee went into private session to conduct the final interviews for the position of head of education improvement and commissioning.
The role has a listed salary of £88,871 plus car allowance and the successful candidate will be leading the “council’s work in challenging and supporting high standards in teaching and learning across schools in Pembrokeshire.”
Head of HR Cathy Evans told the committee, in response to a question from Cllr Di Clements, that the candidates were narrowed down from a second recruitment exercise, which recruitment management company Gatenby Sanderson was commissioned to support.
“The net was cast far and wide through their network,” she added, with a “good selection of candidates” applying.
Ms Evans said that the two candidates at Thursday’s meeting were facing their fourth stage of interview following a technical exercise, young person panel interview, and professional interview – “the candidates today have gone through quite a few stages to get to this point.”
