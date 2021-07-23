A MAN was arrested in Pembroke yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of drug driving.
The driver tested positive for cocaine use following a roadside stop test.
The man was then taken to custody where he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver has now been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.
