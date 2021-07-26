An idea has been put forward to hold a memorial service to the six fast minelayers commissioned into the Royal Navy during the Second World War, many of which still have a connection to Milford Haven.

On The Rath in the town lies a memorial with a sea mine atop of it, dedicated to many men, including the victims of the HMS Abdiel sinking disaster.

However Neil Jackson, vice chairman of Milford Haven branch of the British Legion, has said how the men who the memorial is dedicated to, have never had a service in their memory.

This is despite the fact that many families in the town and throughout Pembrokeshire are descended from them.

One plaque on the memorial is 'in proud memory of the officers and men of the 6th Bn (Royal Welsh) parachute regiment and airborne forces who lost their lives at Taranto, Italy when HMS Abdiel was lost through enemy action on the night of 9/10 September 1943.'

HMS Abdiel was one of six Abdiel class minelayers, along with HMS Latona, HMS Manxman, HMS Welshman, HMS Adriane and HMS Apollo.

HMS Abdiel was the only one which was sunk by mines, and it is due to this disaster why Neil Jackson wishes to hold a memorial.

Not only is it the men who died who are remembered on the memorial, but all workers on minelaying and minesweeping during the conflict.

Neil hopes to hold a memorial service to the minelayers around the time of September 9 this year, the 78th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Abdiel.

"None of them have ever had a service there, which I find quite strange for a town like Milford Haven. There must be many people in Milford who are still attached to the mine depot."