Work has been completed at Milford Fish Docks to enhance health, safety and welfare facilities, including the installation of the only marine crane in south Wales.

Following close consultation with the fleet, the Port of Milford Haven successfully applied to the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund to add to the existing provisions for local and European fishers.

Despite progress being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, embankment ladders, additional life rings and fire extinguishers have all now been installed around the docks.

Furthermore the shower, toilet and laundry block which includes disabled access have all been refurbished.

On the quayside, a marine crane has been installed to enable fishers to load and unload their bait and catch in a safer, more efficient manner.

Port staff have taken comprehensive training and are able to operate the crane at any time at no additional cost to the fishing customers.

To reduce the amount of waste in the waterway, a new mobile foul waste pump out facility is also available meaning any waste from fishing vessels will be taken away and disposed of appropriately.

Melanie Durney, marina and docks manager, said: “We are home to Wales’ largest fishing docks and as a trust port we use any profit to develop our infrastructure and services to provide opportunities for today and for future generations.

"Over the last few years, we have been investing to ensure the inshore fleet can work as effectively and safely as possible, and having this funding meant we could build on what is already here.

"The new shower and laundry block will make a huge difference to the welfare of fishers as they now have their own designated area to freshen up and the marine crane, which is the only one in the whole of south Wales, will make landing their catch a quicker and safer process.”

The project has been part-funded through the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, which is funded by the Welsh Government and the European Union.