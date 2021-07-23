Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Narberth RFC are very pleased with the response to the inaugural live music event at the Lewis-Lloyd home of the Otters this coming Sunday, July 25.
The Sunday Night Fever event stars The Bee Gees Experience, along with Sorted (a Pembrokeshire ska band), and Ella Guru of Tenby.
Tickets are still available and will be on sale at the gate, but can be bought in advance at Dales Music Shop of Tenby, Rock n' Rolla Boutique of Narberth and from the Narberth RFC Clubhouse.
Tickets can also be bought at www.nwrotary.co.uk for collection on the gate. Pre purchase of tickets will allow for swifter entrance.
The clubs are complying fully with Covid-19 guidelines and have completed a comprehensive risk assessment which Pembrokeshire County Council are in full agreement with.
Following this week’s Welsh Government announcement that the two-metre rule no longer applies to outdoor events, the clubs stressed that there is plenty of room at the ground for everyone to allow plenty of space for fellow attendees to enjoy the event safely.
A licensed bar, pig roast, burgers and vegetarian food will be available, and spectators can make use of the grandstand or bring their own picnic chairs to sit on the pitch to enjoy the show.
