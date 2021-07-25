PLANT Dewi Men’s Project has created a new garden in Pembroke Dock after being awarded a new 'garden package' by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy.

The 'pollinator' garden is being created at Albion Square.

The organisation is one of the first in the country to benefit from this year’s Local Places for Nature scheme, with all plants, tools and materials being provided for free by Keep Wales Tidy.

Peter Arnold, who's from the project, said the scheme is a great way to start something that will help the environment.

“It is a great project that encourages fathers to get involved in the ‘green’ agenda and encourages local families to start their own mini eco projects to support environmental issues.”

Last year, more than 500 small gardens across Wales were created, restored and enhanced. Community groups and organisations of all shapes and sizes got involved – from disability charities and youth groups to social enterprises and carer groups.

Deputy chief executive for Keep Wales Tidy, Louise Tambini said she hopes the project will help give people the chance to enjoy more gardens.

“Over the twelve months, more people than ever have come to appreciate the value of nature on their doorstep. But urgent action must be taken to give reverse its decline.

“We’re delighted that the Plant Dewi Men’s Project now has the opportunity to make a real difference through Local Places for Nature.

"We hope other communities will be inspired to get involved.”

The initiative is part of a wider Welsh Government ‘Local Places for Nature’ fund committed to creating, restoring and enhancing nature ‘on your doorstep’.

Hundreds of free garden packages are available. To apply, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature