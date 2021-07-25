Carew Castle is 'so pleased' to be hosting the family fun day in aid of Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity later on this summer.

The family fun day will take place on the bank holiday Sunday, August 29 at Carew Castle between 10am and 4pm.

Daisy Hughes, visitor services manager at Carew Castle said: "We are so pleased to be working with Sandy Bear on the family fun day in August.

"Activities are planned in and around the castle throughout the day and all are welcome to come along and join in the fun!

"Sandy Bear are such an amazing charity and the support they give to children and young people is extraordinary. We are honoured to be hosting the event and are really looking forward to the day."

To read about the activities, guests and music which will be at the day, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19412402.family-fun-day-carew-castle-milford-havens-sandy-bear-charity/

Sandy Bear are also holding a summer raffle in the lead up to the event, which can be entered following a link via their social media platforms.

There are six different prizes to be won which have been donated by local businesses within the county, including a two-night bell tent stay from Nights Under Canvas, an 8” x 10” pet or wildlife portrait from Dawn Beer Art and an alpaca trekking experience for two from Pembrokeshire Alpaca Trekking.

All proceeds from the raffle will also go towards children’s resources.