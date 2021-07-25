Former warrant officer Jack Burton recently visited the old RAF Carew Cheriton airfield, 76 years after he was last there training.
Jack, 97, from Richmond, trained at the airfield with number 10 radio school, before being posted to the Far East as aircrew on Liberator and B25 Mitchell aircraft.
He also trained in Pembrokeshire as a navigator and an air gunner.
The airfield was built in 1938 with three runways, and was used until 1945 at the end of the Second World War.
That was the last time Jack, then in his very early twenties, lay eyes on Carew Cheriton airfield, but the summer of 2021 saw him and his family make a memorable visit.
He was alongside his wife as they visited the Control Tower Project to rekindle memories of his wartime service.
His visit was also enhanced by having his children and their families with him on the trip to Pembrokeshire and to memory lane.
