A DOUBLE-vaccinated paramedic who has been struck down by Covid-19 is urging others to remain vigilant against the virus.

Mum-of-two Amanda Williams, of Swansea, tested positive for the virus after developing a dry cough.

The 56-year-old has since developed symptoms which have left her bed-bound including stomach cramps, a sore throat, headache, tiredness and nausea.

Amanda, who had no pre-existing medical conditions, is now isolating in the summer house of her Waunarlwydd home in order to prevent passing the virus to her husband, Andrew.

She is urging people to stay vigilant and remember that they can still catch and spread the virus, even with a vaccine.

She said: “While I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone, I’m just relieved I had my vaccinations because it could be ten times worse.

“It all started with an irritating dry cough and tiredness, which I just put down to the heat.

“I had a positive lateral flow test on Monday, so I immediately arranged a PCR test, which confirmed on Tuesday morning that I did have the virus.

“Since then, my symptoms have escalated – my throat is raw and coughing is now very painful as my chest muscles are so sore.

“My sense of smell disappeared early and I’ve now lost my sense of taste.”

Amanda, who has recently been working in an office-based role, says she has taken every precaution not to catch the virus, including having a double dose of the vaccine.

Research has shown that the vaccine helps to reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19, but even with a vaccine, there is a chance that you might still get or spread the virus.

With the easing of restrictions in Wales, Amanda is urging people to remain vigilant.

The grandmother-of-one, who has 27 years of service, said: “My advice to others is not to get complacent.

“We’ve been in the pandemic for 16 months now and it’s easy to become desensitised to the risk, but it’s still a very real and serious threat.

“Even with a vaccine, please understand that you can still catch and spread Covid, and believe me – it’s horrid.

“We’re not out of the woods yet and I’d urge everyone to be very, very careful.”