There have been 54 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Friday, July 23).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 22 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 20 in Pembrokeshire and 12 in Ceredigion.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 482 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 755 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 235,635 with 5,595 deaths.

There have been 13,579 tests since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 17,621 – 11,531 in Carmarthenshire, 4,004 in Pembrokeshire and 2,086 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,285,118 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,959,641 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of July 21, 516,019 residents have now received both jabs, with 9,392 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 130,678 first jabs given and 109,721 second does, with 56.3% fully vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,932 first doses administered and 75,637 second doses, with 58.3% fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,740 first jabs given and 43,029 second doses, with 57.3% fully vaccinated.