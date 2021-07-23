A Dinas Cross rower will represent Britain in the World Offshore Rowing Championships in Portugal this autumn after victories in the British Offshore Rowing Championships in Exmouth last weekend.
Swyn Williams, 22, who has been rowing since she was 14 years old picked up a bronze and a gold at Exmouth.
"I started rowing the fixed seat Celtic boats, before then picking up coastal sculling at the age of 18," she said.
"The same year, I qualified for my first World Championships in Monaco, where I ranked 20th in the women's' doubles."
Since then. Swyn has won bronze, at the 2018 British Rowing Offshore Championships, and qualified for the World Championships in Canada, ranking 16th overall in the world in the women's' doubles category.
Swyn is currently studying for a masters in Adapted Sport at the University of Worcester, where she has mainly been focusing on river rowing, coming in eighth in the women's' double category at the British University Regatta.
At the British Offshore Rowing Championships Swyn won the gold in the mixed doubles category with her partner, former Ysgol y Preseli student Tom Brain.
In the women's doubles Swyn won the bronze with her partner from Worcester University Sophie Everett.
Swyn will now represent Britain in the World Championships in Portugal, which take place from September 30 to October 3. These will be Swyn's third World Championships.
