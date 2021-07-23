BROAD Haven was described as 'buzzing with excitement' as the community welcomed back the popular Pembrokeshire Coast Triathlon on Saturday, July 10, after an enforced absence due to Covid in 2020.

The event, sponsored for the first time by Bluestone, serves up the first round of the Welsh Triathlon Super Series.

This year’s race was sold out with 300 entries and over 110 people involved in the event delivery team, including 100 local volunteers.

The women’s race winner was Pembrokeshire Tri’s Catherine Marks while the men’s race winner was Alex Matchett, also from organisers Pembrokeshire Tri.

The relay team category is always hotly contested at this event, with the top two places going to event sponsors, Acanthus Holden Architects edging out Bluestone (who came third and fourth overall).

Race director Dave Astins said conditions were near perfect for an event that everyone was delighted had returned.

“This is a tough standard distance event. Everyone was so pleased to be racing again, I don’t think they noticed the long swim, or the hills on the bike and run.”

Speaking about Bluestone’s support for the race, Yvonne Buckingham, head of marketing at Bluestone, said: “The Pembrokeshire Coast Triathlon is a fantastic event and we are really excited to be supporting as the title sponsor for the next three years.”

James McNamara, head of leisure at Bluestone and a former Bluestone relay team winner at the event, added: “We are always looking to encourage getting active and increasing well-being – we’re delighted that the race went ahead this year and to see our Bluestone team competing.

"We’d like to say a massive well done to Pembrokeshire Triathlon Club for putting on the triathlon and to everyone who took part.”

The event, which first took place at this venue way back in 1994, was only the second triathlon to take place in Wales since 2019.

It has previously scooped British Triathlon Event of the Year back in 2015.

The event will return next July, 2022. Entries will be open in early August at www.pembrokeshire-tri.org.uk