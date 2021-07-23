FISHGUARD will be jumping to jazz during the August Bank Holiday weekend as the Fishguard Jazz Festival, organised by Aberjazz returns.

The festival was forced to cancel last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the organisers' best efforts plan a live-streamed festival broadcast from Theatr Gwaun to an outside venue.

However, this year the five-day event is back with its usual mix of marvellous music and free workshops.

The festival starts in Ffwrn on Thursday, August 26, with the Art Themen Trio who are coming to Fishguard straight from a gig in Soho. It finishes five days later on Monday August 30 in Ffwrn with the Aberjazz Party.

Between those two gigs there are 20 concerts spread between Theatr Gwaun, Ffwrn and Peppers and five free workshops not to mention the Aberjazz Fringewhich will take place in pubs and cafés all around the town.

On Sunday 29th August you can experience our take on a New Orleans jazz parade, with a Welsh twist. This is a chance for everyone to join in the fun as the parade weaves it way through the town into the Market Hall. The Market Hall will be open from 11am to 7pm with arts and crafts stalls, drinks and street food and a workshop where younger Aberjazzers can make musical instruments for the parade. You can also meet our dragon, who will be leading the parade along with marching band Llareggub starting at 4pm in the Gorsedd Circle, Penslade."

For more information on the festival, see wwwaberjazz.com.