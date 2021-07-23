HAVE you ever thought of setting up a social enterprise? Then Pembrokeshire Association of Volunteers (PAVS) can help.
There are more than 30 social enterprises currently working in Pembrokeshire, selling their goods or running paid activities.
These enterprises use their profit, after costs, to make people's lives better and their work is helping hundreds of customers stay happy, active and part of their community by raising their wellbeing.
The social enterprises range from coffee shops, art workshops and summer playschemes, to pet care, selling plants and organising walks,
Since 2019 PAVS has helped eight new social enterprises start up, with over 30 individuals coming to them to explore their idea on setting one up.
If you would like to find out more contact Liz Cook at PAVS Catalyst for Care Project on 07738 825719 or find out more on the facebook page LizCookPAVS.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.