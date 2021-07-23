MORE than12,000 women campaigners in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West have issued a qualified welcome to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman's finding of maladministration against the Department for Work and Pensions.

The Ombudsman ruled this week that the department was guilty of maladministration from 2004 onwards when it failed to contact 1950s born women in person to inform them of the changes to their state pension age after its own research revealed that the majority of women did not know their state pension age had changed, despite a publicity campaign.

"We are very pleased that, after a long and thorough investigation, the Ombudsman has found that maladministration took place when 1950s women were not properly notified of the changes to our state pension age," said Jackie Gilderdale from Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West Women Against State Pension Injustice (Waspi).

"This is a very welcome step in the right direction. We hope the Ombudsman will now complete the next stage and decide that an injustice has taken place that deserves compensation. The government will then have a moral duty to put things right. We are looking for a fair and fast solution."

Jackie said that, over the past three years, many women across the two Pembrokeshire constituencies have lodged complaints with the help of Waspi members.

The Ombudsman's final ruling will apply to all 1950s born women affected by the changes, not just those who have lodged a complaint.

"Many women had no notice at all that their state pension age had changed," said Jackie.

"Many found out at the last minute that they would have to work a further six years before they could retire. This ruined the health of many local women, some of whom have actually passed away during this campaign and will never see their state pension".