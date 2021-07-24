The sailing directions for this year's Pembroke River Rally have been published.

The rally will be taking place on Saturday, August 7 and will be on marine VHF channel 37.

People will assemble at Crow Pool by 3.45pm on the day and await the arrival of flagship with the mayor.

Then prepare to depart for Pembroke at 4pm. A safety/rescue raft will direct you to form a convoy in line astern following flagship.

Once convoy is formed and underway, people are requested to keep station. The channel will be marked with candy striped buoys.

Next is to arrive at Castle Pond at 4.30pm.

Then, pick up mooring in Castle Pond. It is asked that people keep clear of slipway pontoon.

Finally is to depart Castle Pond before 5.30pm.

Vessels with draught exceeding 1.5m will not be able to enter the Castle Pond.

Late arrivals in Crow Pool are requested not to attempt the assent after 3.45pm.

Also note that should the barrage gate need to be closed for any reason, an audible signal of five one second blasts will be given ten minutes before the gate is raised.

Furthermore, while every precaution will be taken to ensure your safety you are participating at your own risk.

Full details of society insurance regulations will be made available on request.

In event of query, contact West Wales Maritime Heritage Society.