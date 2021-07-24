David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, has given the county an update.

He said: "Hello everyone, I hope you are well and enjoying this lovely weather.

"My key message this week is about planning ahead.

"This week we have experienced very hot and sunny days and beaches have been full and everyone is enjoying the outdoors.

"We are experiencing a high volume of visitors to the county which can at times add additional pressures on our services.

"This week, for example, we have seen high demand for car parking spaces, beach clean ups, litter picking and toilet cleaning.

"Due to the high footfall please consider where you are going and what you will do when you are there. Some coastal car parks on nice sunny days are filing by mid-morning.

"We all also need to be patient when out and about. We are all working together to move forward after the lockdowns, businesses still have to work differently and some are struggling with staff shortages, so please be patient.

"As many of us will be staying local for our time off why not consider doing a ‘not visited yet list.’

"Consider places in Pembrokeshire you have not explored but would like to - make this the year you go to those places you have always wanted to go to but not had a chance.

"Our front line teams are working hard to support our communities and ensure we deliver key services. I would ask for your support to help us to keep Pembrokeshire open and welcoming to all.

"I’m aware of issues reported to us regarding litter being left on beaches and grass verges. Leaving litter behind is not acceptable – we have adequate litter bins out and about. Please help us keep Pembrokeshire clean.

"Another issue being reported to us is fires being lit in the countryside and beauty spots while people eat and drink in the warm weather.

"It goes without saying how dangerous a fire could be given the exceptionally dry weather we have had recently.

"If you are thinking about lighting a fire while you are out I would just appeal to you to please think again. The potential consequences are just not worth it.

"As you will know, this week we have had an amber weather warning for heat, so just a gentle reminder to take care when out and about and please take care of your pets.

"Our furry friends need extra attention in the heat. Please do not leave dogs unattended in cars and remember the walkways will be hot on their feet.

"I’d like to finish this week by thanking everyone involved in our education teams and wish them all a well-deserved summer break.

"I hope all our children enjoy the summer – the weather is definitely helping!

"Stay safe everyone."