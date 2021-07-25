Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was launched at 10.45am on Friday, July 23, after a speedboat reported engine failure one mile south-east of Caldey Island.

The volunteer crew arrived quickly onto the scene, and the occupants of the vessel requested a tow back to Tenby.

Once back at Tenby, the vessel was placed on a mooring out in the bay and the lifeboat returned to the station, arriving at 11.50am.