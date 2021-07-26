Several cyclists stopped part way through their charity bike ride on Sunday, July 18 when they heard a collision and stayed with an injured motorcyclist for over an hour.
The cyclists were 12 miles from the end of their 75 to 100-mile 'Kilgetty Bike It' cycle in aid of Wales Air Ambulance and Paul Sartori Hospice at Home when they heard a loud bang behind them.
They cycled down Llanddowror Hill to see that a collision had taken place between a motorhome and a motorcyclist, knocking the motorcyclist off his bike.
Along with residents and other cycling groups, the group stayed with Joe Sarrionandia from Tenby for over an hour while they waited for emergency services to arrive.
A cyclist from another passing group held Joe's head during the wait, while another spoke to Joe's fiancée over the phone.
Since the incident occurred, Joe has been discharged from hospital and his fiancée has repaid the cyclists' kindness for waiting by her husband’s side by getting in contact with them and donating £100 to their cause.
