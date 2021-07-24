HM Coastguard Tenby remained busy throughout the week after being called to assist in the evacuation of a casualty on Saundersfoot beach.
The team was paged at 12.50pm on Thursday, July 22 to assist Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics and RNLI lifeguards with the evacuation.
Paramedics assessed the casualty and were soon joined by the crew from Helimed.
After the assessment, the casualty was stabilised and carried from the beach by crews to an awaiting land ambulance to take the casualty to hospital.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.