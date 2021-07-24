Sita Thomas, formerly from Penally, has joined Cardiff-based theatre company Fio as a new executive team member, stepping in to help steer the organisation out of the pandemic.

Sita is a multidisciplinary director from Pembrokeshire as well as a creative associate at Wales Millennium Centre, a Headlong Origins director and a presenter of Channel 5’s Milkshake!

She holds a PhD from the University of Warwick examining cultural diversity in theatre, and a Masters in movement direction from Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Sita previously worked as a trainee artistic director at Bush Theatre, and staff, associate, assistant and movement director positions at organisations including National Theatre, Southbank Centre, Royal Court, Theatre Royal Stratford East, National Youth Theatre, Out Of Joint, and Watford Palace.

She also led National Theatre Wales’ Go Tell the Bees in uncharted territory.

Go Tell the Bees is a film made by, with and for the people of Pembrokeshire. It explores what has changed in the years since the Sea Empress disaster and how, with a few simple acts, we can change the way we connect with the natural world and with each other.

Sita explained her hopes for Fio as she guides it out of the pandemic.

"I joined Fio as artistic director to contribute to change in representation, opportunities and culture here in Wales.

"Our team will work to make Fio a creative home and hub for Welsh black, Asian and global majority people, and for those who continue to face - and have historically faced - discrimination."

Alongside Sita, new executive director Beth House joins Fio following 12 years at fellow Cardiff based theatre company Taking Flight.

Fio chair Alison Woods explains what the appointments mean to the company.

"Sita and Beth bring with them a wealth of experience, a passion for transformative collaboration, and a commitment to building a genuinely welcoming and generous company that celebrates the creativity that lies at the heart of all communities.

"Together, we will tell the unheard stories of everyday people and produce theatre that asks important questions."

For further information visit www.wearefio.co.uk