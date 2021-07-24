Sacha Dench will be visiting people in the Fairbourne area, St David's and Câr-Y-Môr as part of a world record breaking challenge aimed at raising awareness about the effects of climate change.

Known as the 'human swan,' Sacha will be flying an electric paramotor all the way around Britain as part of the Round Britain Climate Challenge.

The Round Britain Climate Challenge is a 3,000-mile circumnavigation of mainland Britain by Sacha with her electric paramotor.

On her journey, Sacha will be calling on people to sign up. The campaign is to:

• inspire people to take personal climate action in a month as part of the global campaign Count Us In https://www.count-us-in.org/

• achieve a Guinness World Record Title

Sacha will be landing frequently while talking with, filming, and gathering information from industry, innovators and entrepreneurs, local heroes, communities, schools, farmers and individuals.

A compilation of these stories will be presented at COP26 the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow in November.

Sacha said: “I am delighted to be visiting this totally stunning part of Wales and meeting people to focus on answers to the climate crisis – not problems - and encourage everyone, to get involved. We’re trying to answer the question: Britain drove the Industrial Revolution, can we drive the Green Revolution too?

"As part of this expedition, we are investigating how climate change is affecting different regions of the country and showing – in a visually stunning and exciting way - what is happing to help cut carbon and preserve and restore our environment. So me and the team are looking forward to capturing lots of pictures and footage in the area.”