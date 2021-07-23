Plans for an HGV tanker park – with space for 17 oil tankers and 18 cars – in Pembroke Dock are being recommended for approval by Pembrokeshire County Council officers.
The authority’s planning committee meets on Tuesday (July 27) and included on the agenda is Certas Energy UK Limited’s application for a tanker park, welfare facility and associated infrastructure on an area of hardstanding off Criterion Way.
The site lies within the area there was previous planning permission for a marina and associated leisure development but that permission lapsed in 2019, a report due to go to committee states.
Pembroke Civic Trust objects to the plan, raising concerns about the closeness to amenities such as Lidl and a play area, as well as “the potential for an explosion” and smells.
Concerns have also been raised by Pembroke Dock Town Council about the development’s sustainability and lack of contribution to infrastructure or economy of the town as well as the compounding of existing traffic concerns.
The director of planning has removed the application from the scheme of delegation because “the decision on the proposed development’s impact within the local community is finely balanced between competing interests or is complex and sensitive.”
