Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that 22-year-old Ashley Keegan from Golwg y Castell, Cardigan, has been charged with the murder of John William Bell.
Keegan will appear at Swansea magistrates court today (Saturday, July 24, 2021).
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "John’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and the investigation is grateful for the support of the community whilst enquiries were conducted."
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101 and quoting Op Reedham.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
