After much discussion, a decision has been made to bring a men's shed to Milford Haven, which is to be held at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre.
Three meetings are currently confirmed, starting this Wednesday, July 28 and taking place on the two following Wednesday nights.
Community Connector West said: "A men's shed is a space for men to meet up, share skills and work on meaningful projects together.
"The shed is independent, owned by the men and can make whatever the men decide."
Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre say the shed is about 'projects to benefit the community and making friendships.'
A men's shed does already exist in Pembrokeshire, the Preseli men's shed in Letterston.
The event this Wednesday will see bread making (Irish soda bread) between 7pm and 9pm.
The following weeks will see the men making non-alcoholic ginger beer and making bird boxes.
To show interest in joining any of the sessions, call either Luke on 07908 860061 or Charles on 07719 880456.
