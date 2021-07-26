A man was arrested in Johnston on Saturday, July 24, after providing a positive roadside drug wipe for both cannabis and cocaine.
He was arrested after being stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in the early evening.
He provided blood samples when taken into custody following his arrest.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit say the man has since been 'released under investigation.'
