July is the month when the harvest begins in Pembrokeshire.

Arable farmers will see the fruits of their labour, from drilling the seed to ripening the crop, and will reflect on that all important yield.

There are many things that can influence how well or not a crop does. Farmers have control over most of these but the one thing that no grower has control over is the weather.

Crops will succeed or fail based on the weather, from the moment they are planted to when they come off the field.

The terrible flooding in parts of Europe is a devastating reminder that the weather in July is no less unpredictable than at any other time of the year.

Hard to believe, but statistically August can now be one of the wettest months of the year in the UK.

Weather events are taking a devastating toll on nature and people around the world.

A grower works for an entire year, employing every tool at their disposal, to grow their crops and it can all be snatched away when rain destroys everything they have worked so hard to build.

And there is absolutely nothing they can do about it.

Consumers don’t suffer directly when drought or floods kill crops because, whatever the extremes, we have come accept that the supermarket shelves will mostly be full as weather doesn’t impact all corners of the globe equally.

But, as the frequency of extreme weather events increases, there will be supply chain disruptions.

It is a reminder how strategic planning is needed for climate change and of its ramifications for food supplies.

In the meantime may the sun shine on the Pembrokeshire harvest and the grain markets pay growers the fair price that their hard work deserves.