The 2021 All Wales Clamp and Big Bale Silage Competitions run in conjunction with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and the Federation of Welsh Grassland Societies, this year again seen some top-quality silage produced by many of the best silage growers from across Wales.

Every year both silage competitions are open to all members of the 22 Welsh Grassland Societies and are amongst the most contested competitions in the industry.

The society is delighted that these competitions continue to be adjudicated during the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the regional finalists were asked in addition to the normal paperwork, to supply some specific photos and videos to support their entries.

All Wales Clamp Silage Competition 2021

The winner of the 2021 Clamp Silage Competition, sponsored by Wynnstay Group PLC and supported by Agri Lloyd International Ltd, is brother and sister Nigel Williams and Joy Smith, Parc-y-Marl Farm, Llysyfran, Clarbeston Road, Pembrokeshire (member of North Pembrokeshire Grassland Society); with a very close runner-up in Elwyn Griffiths, Hill House Farm, Norton, Presteigne, Powys (member of East Radnor Grassland Society).

The judging panel agreed that Parc-y-Marl Farm as a whole package, is well managed within a very tidy system. Whilst the analyses on the quality of the silage (tested by Agri-Lloyd) is important, the judges also considered clamp management and feeding practices amongst other efficiency markers.

This year’s judging panel consisted of technical judge John Evans; Industry sponsor Wynnstay represented by Bryn Hughes and the 2020 Clamp Silage competition winner Michael Williams, Fagwrfran East, Puncheston, Haverfordwest.

Mr John Evans added: “It is so pleasing to note that all five entrants made exceptionally good presentations and showed us their silage and their farms to the best of their ability.

"The judging panel all viewed the photos and videos individually, and then met on Zoom to discuss our findings. It was very satisfying to note that we all agreed and came to the same conclusions on the winners.”

The panel all agreed that Parc-y-Marl Farm showed very well preserved silage; as well as other aspects of the farm which were well demonstrated and are happy that they found a worthy winner. The panel also agreed that the runner up only lost by a whisker and that all five finalists were all worthy competitors.

Parc-y-Marl is a 400-acre farm with a large amount of the farm sitting South facing at 400-600ft above sea level on free draining loamy soil over rock. They milk 180 Friesian Holstein cows producing 7,500l/cow – (4400l per year from forage – 4.36 per cent Butterfat / 3.35 per cent Protein).

They keep 86 young dairy stock followers under 12 months; and 65 aged 12-24 months; as well as 40 beef young stock aged under 12 months; and 50 aged 12-24 months.

The foundation of the winter ration analysed at DM 43.3 per cent, D-value 79.5 per cent, ME 12.76 MJ/kg and CP 14.7 per cent showing excellent quality and method. 220 acres was taken for first cut on May 13 – the crop was wilted for 24hrs and the whole ensiling process completed within two days.

There was a second cut of 150 acres at the end of June, and a third cut of 100 acres taken end of August; making up a total tonnage ensiled of 1960t. In addition there is 36 acres of barley for crimping grown on the farm.

The runner-up to this year’s very close run competition was dairy farmer Elwyn Griffiths, Hill House Farm, Norton, Presteigne, Powys (East Radnor Grassland Society). Hill House Farm is a 290 acre farm with 830 sheep / 1100 lambs and 50 beef cows and two bulls. The foundation of the winter ration analysed at DM 42.7 per cent, D-value 75 per cent, ME 12.0 MJ/kg and CP 16.2 per cent.

This year’s other regional winners and all-Wales finalists were: