Haverfordwest County AFC have signed experienced forward Jack Serrant-Green ahead of their new Cymru Premier campaign.

The much-travelled 27-year-old recently played in the League of Ireland for Finn Harps, and becomes the Bluebirds’ sixth signing of the summer.

“I’m delighted to get Jack in, he is a big strong target man, which we’ve been searching for a while to give us different options,” said manager Wayne Jones.

“Credit to the chairman for his hard work in getting this over the line, I'm sure Jack will raise a few eyebrows in the Cymru Premier.”

Born in Nottingham, Jack began his career at Burton Albion, playing for their Under-18s side, and in 2013, he moved abroad to play for Swedish outfit Gottne IF.

After two years in the Ettan Norra, he moved around to other clubs, including Gällivare-Malmbergets, IFK Umeå, Kiruna FF, Söderhamns FF and Bodens BK.

The prolific striker accumulated a total of 92 goals in 149 appearances during his spell in the third, fourth and fifth tiers of Sweden.

Haverfordwest have already signed Swansea City Under-23s winger Mason Jones-Thomas on a one-year deal, who links up again with ex-Swans coach Gary ‘Waggy’ Richards.

The Bluebirds have also signed goalkeeper Lee Idzi from Barry Town United, midfielder Henry Jones from Bala Town, and right-back Dylan Rees from Cardiff Met.

The squad numbers for next season have been confirmed as follows: 1 Lee Idzi; 2 Jazz Richards; 3 Daniel Summerfield; 4 Elliot Scotcher; 5 Alaric Jones; 6 Scott Tancock; 7 Ricky Watts; 8 Corey Shephard; 9 Ben Fawcett; 10 Henry Jones; 11 Jack Wilson; 12 Dylan Rees; 13 Wojciech Gajda; 14 Kurtis Rees; 15 Jack Serrant-Green; 16 Kieran Lewis; 17 Mason Jones-Thomas; 19 Josh Le Grice; 20 Daniel James; 21 Kyle Patten

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that Haverfordwest County AFC will welcome Goytre United to the Bridge Meadow in round two of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Goytre, managed by Lee John, were awarded a bye in the first round. after the Port Talbot-based side finished eighth in the 2019/20 Cymru South.

The tie is scheduled to take place in the first week of August, with the league campaign starting with a trip to face Caernarfon Town at The Oval on Saturday, August 14, in front of the live television cameras.

Haverfordwest County enjoyed a good work-out as they notched a 4-0 win against Pembrokeshire League outfit Goodwick United at the Bridge Meadow on Thursday evening.

A Henry Jones penalty, a brace from Ben Fawcett, including one from the spot, and Kieran Lewis made sure of the win against a spirited Goodwick outfit.