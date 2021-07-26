A man was arrested in Carew after providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
The arrest occurred in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, July 25 before the man was taken into custody.
Once there, he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit say the man has since been 'released under investigation,' pending analysis of the samples.
